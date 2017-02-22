DPS: Homeowner fires shotgun at people who came to warn him of g - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

DPS: Homeowner fires shotgun at people who came to warn him of grass fire

Randy Olander Truett, 62 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Randy Olander Truett, 62 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Source: Ashlyn Tubbs, KCBD Source: Ashlyn Tubbs, KCBD
Source: Ashlyn Tubbs, KCBD Source: Ashlyn Tubbs, KCBD
Source: Ashlyn Tubbs, KCBD Source: Ashlyn Tubbs, KCBD
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The report of a grass fire north of Idalou took an odd turn Wednesday afternoon, when a homeowner shot at concerned citizens who came to warn him about the fire.

DPS representatives say they got a call about the grass fire around 12:30 p.m., followed shortly after by a report of shots fired in the same area, on North FM 400.

DPS tells us when people stopped to warn the homeowner about the fire in his yard, he came out with a shotgun and fired at them and another passing vehicle.

DPS called a SWAT team and ambulances to the area but no injuries were reported.

The homeowner, 62-year-old Randy Truett, is now in custody. We're told he already had an outstanding arrest warrant for a similar incident last week.

Authorities believe Truitt started the fire in his own yard.

He is currently facing four charges of aggravated assault and may be facing more charges as the investigation continues.

Idalou ISD school buses were routed away from the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • If FBI wants to talk to Kushner, lawyer says he's ready

    If FBI wants to talk to Kushner, lawyer says he's ready

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:13 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:13 GMT

    Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.

    Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.

  • Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in court, then DC

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:01 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:01 GMT

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

    Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.

  • Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:55:28 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:55:28 GMT

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    •   
Powered by Frankly