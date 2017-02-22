DPS: Homeowner fires shotgun at people who came to warn him of grass fire

The report of a grass fire north of Idalou took an odd turn Wednesday afternoon, when a homeowner shot at concerned citizens who came to warn him about the fire.

DPS representatives say they got a call about the grass fire around 12:30 p.m., followed shortly after by a report of shots fired in the same area, on North FM 400.

DPS tells us when people stopped to warn the homeowner about the fire in his yard, he came out with a shotgun and fired at them and another passing vehicle.

DPS called a SWAT team and ambulances to the area but no injuries were reported.

The homeowner, 62-year-old Randy Truett, is now in custody. We're told he already had an outstanding arrest warrant for a similar incident last week.

Authorities believe Truitt started the fire in his own yard.

He is currently facing four charges of aggravated assault and may be facing more charges as the investigation continues.

Idalou ISD school buses were routed away from the area on Wednesday afternoon.

