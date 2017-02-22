Police searching for suspect in Mateos armed robbery - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police searching for suspect in Mateos armed robbery

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened at Mateos located at 707 North I-27 around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect went into Mateos and demanded money out of the cash register, holding the cashier at gunpoint. The suspect ran from the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue ski mask and was possibly driving an older white Suburban. No other details were available about the suspect.

If anyone has information, tips can be submitted to Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

  Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:55:28 GMT
    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

  G7 leaders pressure tech firms on removing terror propaganda

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:55:15 GMT
    The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.

  UK Labour leader links terror to wars as campaign resumes

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:55:00 GMT
    British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.

