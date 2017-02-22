Police searching for suspect in Mateos armed robbery

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened at Mateos located at 707 North I-27 around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect went into Mateos and demanded money out of the cash register, holding the cashier at gunpoint. The suspect ran from the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue ski mask and was possibly driving an older white Suburban. No other details were available about the suspect.

If anyone has information, tips can be submitted to Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

