82nd & L scheduled to close for accident investigation

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

On Thursday, February 23rd, Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department will close the intersection of 82nd Street and Avenue L as they continue their investigation into last week's fatal crash.

Starting at 10 a.m., all lanes of 82nd Street from Avenue J to Avenue N will be shut down. Traffic traveling on 82nd Street in this area will be diverted to 83rd Street.

Our Accident Investigators estimate the closure will last about two hours as they map out the crash scene. We ask motorists in the area to use caution and allow our officers to safely conduct their investigation Thursday morning.