Amanda Thompson Pays it Forward: 2/22

Amanda Thompson Pays it Forward: 2/22

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Amanda Thompson (Source: KCBD Video) Amanda Thompson (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

This week's Pay It Forward segment began in Idalou.  We set up with our Pay It Forward sign in search of this week's playmaker.

A couple of minutes went by before Amanda Thompson spotted our sign.  Amanda is from Acuff and happened to be picking up her children from daycare in Idalou.

We asked Amanda who she wanted to help out.  

Amanda told us she wanted to Pay it Forward to Kay Reed in Slaton.

Amanda told us, "She is always there to help everybody."

Amanda told us that Kay's husband passed away and that she lives alone.

Amanda said that Kay has been a true blessing for her daughter who has battled cancer as a young child.  

We drove to Slaton where we made Kay's day.

When Kay answered the door, she was speechless. 

She had seen Pay it Forward before, but had never thought she would benefit from it.

Kay accepted the money and told us that she could pay a lot of bills with it.

Kay added the Amanda's children are like grandchildren to her and was thankful to have a friend like Amanda.

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign soon.

You may become our next playmaker.

