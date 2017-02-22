Extreme Weather Premiere Night Giveaway

WIN TICKETS TO THE PREMIERE of Extreme Weather! The show is Friday, March 3rd. Doors open for activities at 6 pm, and the movie begins at 7 pm.

Winners will also enjoy an exclusive meet & greet with the KCBD weather team plus free popcorn and a drink.

Enter once a day, every day, between February 22nd and February 28th. All winners will be contacted by March 1st.

Click here to enter to win 4 tickets!

See the official promotional rules.