Extreme Weather Premiere Night Giveaway - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extreme Weather Premiere Night Giveaway

Extreme Weather Premiere Night Giveaway

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect

WIN TICKETS TO THE PREMIERE of Extreme Weather! The show is Friday, March 3rd. Doors open for activities at 6 pm, and the movie begins at 7 pm.

Winners will also enjoy an exclusive meet & greet with the KCBD weather team plus free popcorn and a drink.

Enter once a day, every day, between February 22nd and February 28th. All winners will be contacted by March 1st. 

Click here to enter to win 4 tickets!

See the official promotional rules.

Powered by Frankly