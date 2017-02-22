Driver seriously injured in rollover of 18-wheeler - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Driver seriously injured in rollover of 18-wheeler

Caleb Holder, KCBD Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital with serious injuries, after he rolled his rig on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at Southeast Drive and Slaton Highway.

It is believed that the driver was trying to turn onto the highway when it turned over.

An investigation is underway.

