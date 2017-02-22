Red Raider golf gets 4th place finish at The Prestige

Wrapping up six straight days of tournament play, the 7th ranked Texas Tech men's golf team finished in 4th at The Prestige in Palm Springs, California.

Texas Tech finished 9 over par, behind Oklahoma (+6), Pepperdine (+4) and winner LSU, who finished even.

Sandy Scott finished 4 under par to be tied for 3rd. Federico Zucchetti and Ivan Ramirez were both even, finishing tied for 14th.

Texas Tech is back in action March 6-8 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

