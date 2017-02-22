Lady Raiders fall in Stillwater

Having snapped a nine-game losing streak, the Lady Raiders were hoping to carry momentum into Wednesday night's game with Oklahoma State, but the Cowgirls outscored Texas Tech in the first three quarters, leading to a 75-62 win.

The Lady Raiders were led by Arella Guirantes who had 15. Ivonne CookTaylor added 14.

Plainview grad Karli Wheeler had 10 points for Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech falls 12-15 overall and 4-12 in the Big 12. The Lady Raiders have yet to win a road game falling to 0-11.

The Lady Raiders are at Baylor Saturday at noon and then close out the regular season Monday at 7 against TCU.

