Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Boys and Girls Teams

Ten area girls teams and 28 area boys teams are still in the playoffs.

GIRLS REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

4A

Levelland vs. Stephenville 8:30pm Friday at LCU

2A

Sundown vs. Claude 2:30pm Friday at South Plains College

1A

Nazareth vs. Paducah 6:30pm Friday at SPC

Spur vs. White Deer 8pm Friday at SPC

Klondike vs. Garden City 7pm Friday at Abilene Christian University

O’Donnell vs. May 8:30pm Friday at ACU

TAPPS

State Semifinals

Trinity Christian vs. San Jacinto 9am Friday at ACU

Regional Finals

All Saints vs. Muenster Sacred Heart 1pm Saturday in Eastland

Plainview Christian vs. Texoma Christian 1pm Saturday at Wichita Falls Christian



28 Area Boys teams still in the playoffs

BOYS

6A

Frenship vs. North Crowley 7:30pm Friday in Abilene

5A

Coronado vs EP Burges 7:30pm Friday at Monahans

4A

Estacado vs. Clint 6pm Friday at Fort Stockton

Seminole vs. Fort Stockton 8pm Friday at Midland Lee

Lamesa vs. Andrews 6pm Friday at Denver City

3A

Shallowater vs. crane 7:30pm Friday in Denver City

Littlefield vs. Ballinger 6pm Friday at Post

2A

New Deal vs Stratford 6:30pm Friday at Canyon HS

Lockney vs. Wheeler 7pm Friday at Amarillo

Smyer vs Albany 6:30pm Friday at Colorado City

Seagraves vs. Haskell 6:30pm Friday at Ira

Farwell vs Clarendon 8pm Friday at Tascosa

Abernathy vs Panhandle 6pm Friday at Levelland

Sundown vs. Stamford 7:30pm Friday at Post

1A

Nazareth vs White Deer 6:30pm Thursday at Tascosa

Meadow vs Crowell 7pm Friday in Floydada

New Home vs. Valley 7pm Friday at Hale Center

SpringLake-Earth vs Follett 6:30pm Friday at White Deer

Ropes vs Jayton 7pm Friday at Roosevelt

Amherst vs. Paducah 6:30pm Thursday at Floydada

Borden County vs GrandFalls-Royalty 7pm Thursday in Sterling City

Dawson vs Buena Vista 6pm Friday in Andrews

Sands vs Sierra Blanca 6pm Friday at Monahans

TAPPS

State Semifinals

Trinity Christian vs Lake County 9am Thursday at Abilene Christian University

Regionals Finals

All Saints vs. Dallas First Baptist 3:30pm Saturday in Eastland

