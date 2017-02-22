Brownfield man arrested after wrong-way hit-and-run crash, stolen guns recovered

A Brownfield man and a Lubbock man have been arrested and police are searching for another person after a hit and run crash that happened just before 9:30 p.m. near 130th Street and Indiana Ave.

Officers say 32-year-old Christopher James Martinez of Brownfield was driving south in the northbound lanes of Indiana Avenue when he crashed into another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the other driver.

Police say Martinez and three passengers ran from the scene. Good Samaritans who were in the nearby Market Street parking lot ran after Martinez. They stopped chasing Martinez when he turned and pointed a gun at them.

At the same time, a third good Samaritan chased after another passenger who ran from the scene. He was able to catch 26-year-old Kevin Knowles and bring him back to the scene until police arrived.

Officers and a K9 unit arrived on scene and began searching for Martinez. He was found a short time later hiding behind a dumpster in the area and taken into custody. Nearby, officers found a gun that Martinez had attempted to bury in the dirt. Officers found two more firearms in the vehicle he was driving.

Police say two of the three guns had been reported stolen. They were reported stolen out of two separate vehicles. In both cases, the victims did not know if they had locked their vehicles.

Martinez now faces 14 charges that include failure to stop and render aid, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, evading on foot, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of marijuana, and two outstanding felony warrants for evading arrest in a vehicle.

He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center where a bond has not been set at this time.

Knowles was arrested for an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

A third passenger was later located at UMC where she was questioned by police and then released. The fourth passenger in the suspect’s vehicle has not been located.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.