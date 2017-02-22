Wildfire warnings continue Thursday

As North Korea continues testing its missiles, US plans a test of its defense system to shoot down an ICBM.
Interior Ministry official says 18 killed in suicide car bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.
