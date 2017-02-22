Wildfire warnings continue Thursday

High wind watches, warnings and fire weather warnings are in effect for most of West Texas and New Mexico on Thursday.

Winds will gust to near 50 mph with average speeds of 30-40 mph. Those strong winds, plus low humidity and very warm temperatures will set the stage for potential wild fires across the region. The fire danger will linger into Friday with continued high winds, low humidity and a drop in temps.

The daytime highs will remain near 80 degrees in Lubbock on Thursday, but will drop to near 60 degrees on Friday. The winds that will stir up dust and produce heat on Thursday will change to a northerly direction on Friday and lead to much cooler afternoon high temps.

Another cold front will arrive Friday night and that will drop temperatures even more with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and only in the mid 50s that afternoon. There will be a drop in wind speeds with the second cold front over the weekend.

Still no rain in the extended forecast for the south plains.

