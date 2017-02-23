Fire Marshal's Office investigating abandoned house fire

Fire Rescue crews with the Lubbock Fire Department were working to put out a house fire this morning at 42nd Street and Utica Avenue. The initial call out was 2:16 a.m.

When crews arrived, the east end of the house was engulfed in flames.

The Battalion Chief on scene told KCBD, fire crews were able to knock the fire knocked out pretty quickly. About 25 percent was damaged by fire, but the entire house was damaged by smoke and water.

According to LFR no one was home when the fire started and there were no injuries. During the investigation, officials learned the house was vacant and there was no electricity to the house.

The Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate and that investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact Crimeline at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.