Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were called out to the 5400 block of 4th Street, near West Loop 289 after a vehicle crashed into a light pole around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police investigators say the vehicle drove onto the center median and crashed into the pole.

The driver, 24-year-old Orlando Luna was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police Investigators say alcohol could be a possible factor in the crash.

