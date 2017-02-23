Trinity Christian Boys advance to State Title game

The #1 Trinity Christian boys beat #8 Lake Country 65-56 in the TAPPS State Semifinals Thursday morning in Abilene.
The game was tied at 43 after 3 when the Lions ran away in the final quarter to get the win.
The 35-6 Lions advance to TAPPS 4A State Title game Friday at 1 in ACU.
