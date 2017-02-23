First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions due to high winds, warmth

Winds, warmth, dry fuels and dry air combine to create critical to extreme fire weather conditions from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect. The high winds, with sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts near 50 mph, will cause some blowing dust.

Drivers may encounter areas of rapidly changing visibility, as well as strong crosswinds making the control of high profile vehicles difficult.

City of Lubbock Emergency Management and Lubbock Fire Rescue are on increased readiness in anticipation of the potential for extreme fire danger today.

Extra fire equipment is staffed and placed throughout the city, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Residents are urged to be careful to prevent potential outdoor fires. Please use proper receptacles when throwing out cigarettes, check to see if safety chains and other objects which could drag on the pavement are more secure, make sure all embers from charcoal grills are out, and be aware of sparks from welding.

Winds on Friday will be nearly as strong as today, resulting in another No Burn Day across the KCBD viewing area. A Fire Weather Warning may be issued.

Much colder air will spill in behind a cold front overnight. Friday morning lows and afternoon highs will be near average for late February. Saturday morning will be even colder, Saturday afternoon chillier.

