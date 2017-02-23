TTU hires Terrance Jamison as defensive line coach

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury completed his coaching staff for the 2017 season Thursday with the hiring of Terrance Jamison as defensive line coach.

Considered one of the top young coaches in the country, Jamison arrives in Lubbock following three seasons in a similar role at Florida Atlantic. He has also served on the defensive staffs at both Wisconsin and California.

"We’re looking forward to adding Coach Jamison to our staff," Kingsbury said. "He is someone that has built a strong reputation in the coaching community. He will be a tremendous asset on our defensive staff as well as in recruiting."

In his three seasons with the Owls, Jamison mentored a defensive line that transformed into one of the best units in Conference USA. Florida Atlantic ended the 2015 campaign – just Jamison’s second with the program – ranked 13th nationally and first in C-USA for team sacks.

"My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Kingsbury’s staff," Jamison said. "I’m excited about the potential of the defensive line group and working with Coach (David) Gibbs. I look forward to jumping right in and getting started with spring practices next week."

Florida Atlantic set a school record with 35 sacks during the 2015 season, the majority of which came from Trey Hendrickson, who earned C-USA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 as well as All-C-USA first team accolades twice under Jamison’s guidance.

Hendrickson was among the top sack leaders in the country over the past two seasons as he closed the 2015 campaign tied for second in the FBS for total sacks (13.5) as well as forced fumbles (5). He registered 9.5 sacks as a senior in 2016 to rank 21st nationally and second in C-USA.

In addition to his work defensively, Hendrickson provided a spark on special teams as he shared the FBS lead with four blocked kicks during the 2016 season. Hendrickson is set to take part in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in March.

Hendrickson was one of a handful of NFL players that Jamison has tutored during his career as his list of protégés includes two-time Pro Bowl selection J.J. Watt (Houston Texans) as well as O’Brien Schofield, a 2010 fourth round selection by the Arizona Cardinals. He has also had four other players – Louis Nzegwu, Deandre Coleman, Brandin Bryant and Trevon Coley – sign NFL free agent deals.

Jamison worked with both Watt and Schofield at the University of Wisconsin where he combined to serve four seasons as a student assistant (2008-09), quality control assistant (2011) and a graduate assistant (2012). He spent one year in the middle of that time as the defensive line coach at Edgewood High School (Wisc.).

Jamison was a reserve defensive lineman for Wisconsin before his career ended prematurely due to knee issues. He earned his first full-time position at Florida Atlantic after spending the 2013 season in a quality control role at the University of California.

Jamison has two degrees from the University of Wisconsin – a bachelor’s in agricultural business management (2009) and then a master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis (2011). He and his wife Ashley have two daughters, Ava and Mackenzie.

Jamison will be with program when the Red Raiders open spring practices in just over a week. Texas Tech is slated to open its spring drills on March 4.

TERRANCE JAMISON COACHING EXPERIENCE

2017 – Texas Tech Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)

2014-16 – Florida Atlantic Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)

2013 – University of California Defensive Quality Control

2012 – Wisconsin Graduate Assistant

2011 – Wisconsin Defensive Quality Control

2010 – Edgewood High School (Wisc.) Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)

2008-09 – Wisconsin Student Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)