Controlled burn gets out of control, destroys abandoned trailer

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
MULESHOE, TX (KCBD) -

According to officials with the Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department, an abandoned trailer was destroyed by a fire after a controlled burn got out of control.

The fire started just after 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the owner was conducting the controlled burn.

There were no injuries reported, but the trailer is considered a total loss.

It took volunteer firefighters about an hour to put out the fire.

