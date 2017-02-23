Police continue to search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a fatal hit and run that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Alcadio Estrada Barron.

On February 10th at approximately 12:30a.m., a motorist flagged down an officer near Marsha Sharp and Avenue Q stating a male was walking in the middle of the eastbound access road.

The officer turned around and began to drive to the area. As he approached the 1900 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road, the officer found a deceased male lying in the road who was later identified as Alcadio Barron.

Accident Investigators were called to the scene, and through initial investigation, it appears the Barron was possibly hit by more than one vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stay on scene and failed to stop and render aid.

A Chevy emblem was found in the street near the scene, but it is unclear if this belongs to the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

If you have any information on this fatal hit and run please call Crime Line at 741-1000.

