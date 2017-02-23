Lubbock Fire Department quickly put out 2-alarm grass fire at George W. Dupree Park

Several units with the Lubbock Fire Department quickly put out a 2-alarm grass fire at George W. Dupree Park.

The park is located near the 5900 block of Toledo Ave.

No houses have been affected by the fire.

According to officials, the wind whipped a tree into a power line, causing the power line to spark. The sparks fell into dry grass and started the fire. The fire quickly spread across the park, and burned some fences. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it reached the houses.

The fire started at 12:23 p.m. and was out within 30 minutes.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.