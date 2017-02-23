Two mobile homes destroyed by fire on Thursday

Firefighters from at least four fire departments fought two mobile home fires in the 5700 block of 148th Street on Thursday.

The fires started around 1 p.m., right in front of Matthew Roberts' home.

"I was just coming across to check it out," he said, "because we saw all the smoke."

Roberts ran to make sure no one was inside the homes.

"All the animals got out, all the people got out," he said. "I think everyone was okay."

Woodrow VFD, Slaton VFD, Wolfforth VFD and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

"I think they could've controlled it a lot faster if the wind hadn't been blowing 50-miles-an-hour," said neighborhood resident Mike Knotts.

A witness said the fire started behind a refrigerator and caught a sofa on fire. The fire quickly spread to the neighboring fence.

The fire claimed two homes.

One homeowner was able to save their dogs and vehicles.

"Since I've been out here, everybody basically feels the same way I do," Knotts said. "It could've been a whole lot worse."

KCBD reached out to the state fire marshals for information about this fire, but have not heard back yet.

