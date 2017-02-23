Food for Thought Report: 2.23 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 2.23

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

Crawdaddy's (bar)

 3725 82nd -

CVS Pharmacy #8343

 3801 19th -
Double Nickel Steakhouse (bar) 5405 Slide -
Frenship Upland Heights 10020 Upland Ave. -
M. Talkington Young Women's 410 N. Ivory -
United Supermarket #506(produce) 1701 50th -
Weinerschnitzel #857 5510 4th -
One Violation
Alderson Elementary 219 Walnut 39
City Bank Coliseum 2720 Drive of Champions 45
Dollar General #0213 2226 19th 32
Ears-A-Poppin 6301 82nd 21
Estacado High School 1504 E. Itasca 42
Frenship Oakridge Elementary 6814 68th 39
Las Brisas Steakhouse (bar) 4701 112th 35
Spur Stop 5720 Spur 327 46
Two or More Violations
Funky Door Bistro & Wine Room 6015 82nd 18,31
Pie Five Pizza Company 2912 W. Loop 289 39,42
Bean Elementary 3001 Ave. N 11,32,39
City Bank Coliseum - East 2720 Drive of Champions 32,39,45
Gator's Bayou (bar) 5217 98th 31,35,42
Mrs. O'Learning Academy 3305 83rd 9,18,22
Stepping Stones 2433 26th 32,35,37
Whataburger #915 5512 4th 28,29,39
Double Nickel Steakhouse (restaurant) 5405 Slide 28,29,36,39
Iggy's Italian Ice 6301 82nd 29,35,44,47
United Supermarket #506 (meat market) 1701 50th 32,37,40,45
Chili Dog Cafe 5903 82nd 10,18,32,39,42
United Supermarket #506 (bakery) 1701 50th 32,35,37,39,45
Funky Door Bistro & Wine Bar (restaurant) 6015 82nd 18,28,32,34,39,42,45
Gator's Bayou (restaurant) 5217 98th 33,34,35,39,43,45,47
United Supermarket #506 (Harry p's / Deli) 1701 50th 6,10,28,32,39,40,42
Crawdaddy's (restaurant) 5725 82nd 10,28,34,39,42,43,45,47
Subway #7525 4923 34th 2,10,18,25,32,37,42,43,45
Las Brisas Steakhouse (restaurant) 4701 112th 7,9,10,29,32,36,39,42,43,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

