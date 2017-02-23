3 fire departments battling fire at FM 179 south of Woodrow Road - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

3 fire departments battling fire at FM 179 south of Woodrow Road

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KCBD Graphic KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Department, West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Forest Service are all on the scene of a grass fire on FM 179 just south of Woodrow Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly