Registration for golf tournament benefiting Alzheimer's Association now open

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser.

The 2017 RH Pickering Memorial Golf Tournament will take place at Rawls Golf Course on Friday, April 14th. 

The four person scramble will cost a team $400 or $1100 for an individual. 

Registration closes on Monday, April 10th. 

For inquiries regarding sponsorships and to register, contact Abby Reed at areed@alz.org.

You can also reach her at 806-332-9196.

Click here to learn more about the organization.

