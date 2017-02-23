High wind gusts collapse tank near Denver City - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

High wind gusts collapse tank near Denver City

Kirk Monroe (Source: KCBD Viewer) Kirk Monroe (Source: KCBD Viewer)
DENVER CITY, TX (KCBD) -

A tank collapsed near Denver City, and sources say the wind was the cause.

There was a gust of wind nearing 65 miles per hour according to a viewer in Denver City.

The viewer said the tank was near completion.

We're working on gathering more information on the situation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly