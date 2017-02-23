South Plains Food Bank launches Feed Our Kids, Fuel Our Future campaign

A new campaign is working to help end hunger for area children.

The South Plains Food Bank has kicked off its five-year "Feed Our Kids. Fuel Our Future" initiative.

According to Feeding America, one in four children across the South Plains are at risk of going to bed hungry.

Donations for the Feed Our Kids Fuel Our Future initiative can be made at the South Plains Food Bank website: https://www.spfb.org/

