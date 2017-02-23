Case of Hepatitis A confirmed in Scurry County

The Scurry County Health Unit is reporting a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in Scurry County.

They say it is considered an isolated case at this time and that they are continuing their investigation.

They're reminding the publish to always wash their hands.

Hepatitis A signs and symptoms, which typically don't appear until the person has had the virus for a few weeks, may include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain or discomfort (especially in the area of the liver on the right side of the body beneath the lower ribs) clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, low grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, and yellowing of the skin and eyes.

if you have these symptoms, or feel that you have come into contact with someone who has them, please see you primary care physician.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Scurry County Health Unit at (325) 573-3508.

