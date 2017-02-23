Fire danger, strong winds put Lubbock Fire Rescue on high alert - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire danger, strong winds put Lubbock Fire Rescue on high alert

By Presley Fowler, Reporter
Connect
Winds gusted up to 60 mph (source: KCBD video) Winds gusted up to 60 mph (source: KCBD video)
The City of Lubbock staffed the situation room at the fire administration building (source: KCBD video) The City of Lubbock staffed the situation room at the fire administration building (source: KCBD video)
LFR Division Chief Steve Holland (Source: KCBD Video) LFR Division Chief Steve Holland (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

With the extreme fire danger and strong winds Thursday, the City of Lubbock Emergency Management and Lubbock Fire Rescue were on high alert all day.

The fire department called in extra personnel and equipment, and they staffed what they call their situation room.

That situation room is inside of the fire administration building off of North MLK.

They say they staffed that room up at 9 a.m. and were monitoring wind and fire conditions well into the evening.

Wind gusted throughout the city of Lubbock, up to 60 miles per hour, creating challenging conditions for anyone outside.

And the winds stretched well past Lubbock. In Denver City, wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour caused a nearly completed tank to collapse.

City of Lubbock Emergency Management knew the winds were coming, and called in staff for increased readiness.

"We bring in representatives from LP&L and fire, and whatever other city departments we need so that we're all there in one room and we can coordinate with each other if something does happen. We can kind of keep an eye on everything that's going on," Division Chief Steve Holland said.

Holland says they had 28 additional firefighters stationed around town to staff the multiple extra pieces of equipment they had on hand Thursday.

"We have two brush trucks and tanker that normally aren't staffed but today we staffed those so that they had people on them ready to go. We also have a couple of foam trucks like this one here. Which is basically a retired airport crash truck. They're designed for off road, they carry 1,000 gallons of water where an engine normally carries 500 gallons of water. They also have some foam capabilities," Holland said.

They say they'll continue to monitor those weather conditions on Friday and they'll make a decision in the morning on whether or not to staff that room up again.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Some women-only screenings planned for 'Wonder Woman'

    Some women-only screenings planned for 'Wonder Woman'

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:48 AM EDT2017-05-28 06:48:10 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:04 AM EDT2017-05-28 09:04:52 GMT

    Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.

    Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.

  • Back home after foreign trip, Trump faces slew of challenges

    Back home after foreign trip, Trump faces slew of challenges

    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:56 AM EDT2017-05-28 08:56:07 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:01 AM EDT2017-05-28 09:01:37 GMT

    Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

    Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

  • UK police show photo of concert bomber, ask public for info

    UK police show photo of concert bomber, ask public for info

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-05-28 05:55:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-05-28 08:10:32 GMT

    British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.

    British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.

    •   
Powered by Frankly