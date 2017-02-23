Fire danger, strong winds put Lubbock Fire Rescue on high alert

The City of Lubbock staffed the situation room at the fire administration building (source: KCBD video)

With the extreme fire danger and strong winds Thursday, the City of Lubbock Emergency Management and Lubbock Fire Rescue were on high alert all day.

The fire department called in extra personnel and equipment, and they staffed what they call their situation room.

That situation room is inside of the fire administration building off of North MLK.

They say they staffed that room up at 9 a.m. and were monitoring wind and fire conditions well into the evening.

Wind gusted throughout the city of Lubbock, up to 60 miles per hour, creating challenging conditions for anyone outside.

And the winds stretched well past Lubbock. In Denver City, wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour caused a nearly completed tank to collapse.

City of Lubbock Emergency Management knew the winds were coming, and called in staff for increased readiness.

"We bring in representatives from LP&L and fire, and whatever other city departments we need so that we're all there in one room and we can coordinate with each other if something does happen. We can kind of keep an eye on everything that's going on," Division Chief Steve Holland said.

Holland says they had 28 additional firefighters stationed around town to staff the multiple extra pieces of equipment they had on hand Thursday.

"We have two brush trucks and tanker that normally aren't staffed but today we staffed those so that they had people on them ready to go. We also have a couple of foam trucks like this one here. Which is basically a retired airport crash truck. They're designed for off road, they carry 1,000 gallons of water where an engine normally carries 500 gallons of water. They also have some foam capabilities," Holland said.

They say they'll continue to monitor those weather conditions on Friday and they'll make a decision in the morning on whether or not to staff that room up again.

