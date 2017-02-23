Changes coming, but fire danger still elevated Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Changes coming, but fire danger still elevated Friday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After another day of 80-degree temperatures, gusty winds, dust and a little sunshine, some changes are coming as we move into the weekend.

Cooler temperatures will return to the region along with a break from the winds, at least through mid-day, with some clouds Saturday and Sunday.

Friday will be about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday and Thursday, leaving highs in the 60 to 65 degree range over most of the South Plains, except for the northwest areas.

Winds will begin at 10 to 20 mph, but will increase to 25 to 35 mph speeds by early afternoon. Those winds on Friday will be from the west to northwest which will return the cooler air to the region. The fire danger will still be elevated even with the cooler temps due to dry air, mild temps and gusty winds.

By Friday evening another surge of colder air will slip across the South Plains. That will lead Saturday morning lows to fall into the mid-20s. The afternoon temperatures will also be lower with mid-50s expected in Lubbock along with some scattered clouds, but no rain.

Sunday will also bring a return of south winds at speeds increasing to 25-35 mph with stronger gusts.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

