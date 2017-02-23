Food for Thought: 2/23 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 2/23

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

More than three dozen eateries were inspected, but there are only two that made the Food for Thought list this week.

Top Performers:

  • Double Nickel Steakhouse at 5405 Slide
  • Wienerschnitzel at 5510 4th

RELATED LINK: Full report 2/23

