Fire Weather Warning Friday across the Western South Plains

Very dry weather conditions will continue across West Texas Friday.

Fire Weather Warnings, also known as Red Flag Warnings, are in effect for the Western South Plains from 11:00am Friday through 7:00pm Friday.

The combination of gusty winds, low humidity values and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapidly spreading grassfires and wildfires across the entire area today.

The highest risk will be west of Lubbock near Muleshoe, Littlefield, Levelland, Morton, Plains, Denver City and Seminole.

Humidity values will drop to near 10 percent across the Western South Plains later today.

West-northwest winds increase to 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible across the Western South Plains later today.

Today is a No Burn Day.

Any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly this afternoon.

