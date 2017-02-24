Lubbock Police raid suspected illegal game room

The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Division served a search warrant at a business suspected of operating as an illegal game room.

The warrant was served around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at M.V. game room in the 2000 block of 34th Street.

According to police, the business was located in an area not zoned to have a game room. The business also did not have a permit or variance and was still allegedly opened as a game room.

Police officials say after they received complaints about the game room, the Special Operations Division began to investigate the location.

During the search, police officers seized money and evidence from the gaming machines.

This is an ongoing investigation.

