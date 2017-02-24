Four years later, Maegan Hembree from Smyer is still missing

Sunday will mark four years since Smyer-native Maegan Hembree went missing.

Maegan, 30 at the time, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on February 26, 2013 driving her red two-door Saturn from her home in Smyer, Texas to visit a friend in Lubbock, but she never arrived.

According to officials, Maegan was last seen with Michael Todd Ramsey, a man she had reportedly met just a few months earlier.

Three days after Maegan went missing, officials say they found Ramsey with Maegan's car. Ramsey was taken into custody and questioned multiple times about the case, but no charges relating to this case have been filed.

Maegan is 4'11 and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and green eyes. She has a large Houston Astros logo tattoo on the back of her neck, and a tattoo on her lower left leg. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at (806) 894-3126.

