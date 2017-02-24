Noon Notebook 2/24: St. John's UMC to host recital to raise money for organ repair

St. John's to host recital to raise money for organ project. (Source: St. John's United Methodist Church)

St. John's United Methodist Church is hosting a benefit recital to raise money for organ maintenance.

The organ, which they purchased 25 years ago, needs some care and maintenance to preserve the instrument, which will cost around $70,000.

The Organ Project Benefit Recital will be on Sunday, March 5th at 5:00 p.m.

Admission is free, but they are asking for donations for the cause.

After Easter, the organ's builder, the Holtkamp Organ Company, will begin its disassembly.

The pieces will then be shipped to Ohio, where the company will begin the needed work.

Once finished, the organ will be shipped back to St. John's for reassembly.

Completion of the project is expected by mid-summer.

If you would like to donate to the project, please bring your check by the church office or donate online.

