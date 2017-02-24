No. 11 Tech baseball wins series opener vs. Cal

Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.
The Coyotes are preparing to head the 1A State Baseball Tournament down Austin, after beating Booker in the regional finals.
The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes from the baseball diamond as the Levelland Lobos pull a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports.
