No. 11 Tech baseball wins series opener vs. Cal

Orlando Garcia's bunt in the bottom of the 8th was overthrown allowing 2 Red Raiders to score as Texas Tech won the series opener 4-2 over Cal Friday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.

Tech scored 3 in the 8th to break open a 1-1 tie.

Davis Martin pitched 7 innings allowing 1 run on 7 hits.

Getting the win in the opener of this 4 game series, Texas Tech is now 5-1.

There's a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday's series finale has been moved up to noon.

