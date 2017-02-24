KCBD Investigates: Loop 88 and Woodrow Road

As the outer loop moves closer to reality, a local lawmaker is expressing concerns it's impact could have on the already dangerous Woodrow Road. Could an expansion of Woodrow Road be included in the Loop 88 plans? KCBD Investigates.
