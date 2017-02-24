KCBD Investigates: Loop 88 and Woodrow Road - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Investigates: Loop 88 and Woodrow Road

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect

As the outer loop moves closer to reality, a local lawmaker is expressing concerns it's impact could have on the already dangerous Woodrow Road. Could an expansion of Woodrow Road be included in the Loop 88 plans? KCBD Investigates.

Powered by Frankly