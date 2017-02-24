2 injured in Friday afternoon rollover - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 injured in Friday afternoon rollover

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two people have been injured in a Friday afternoon accident. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 100th Street and Avenue W.

The collision involved a black Jeep and a red Ford truck. The truck has rolled over.

Traffic is being routed around this residential area.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more about the accident.

