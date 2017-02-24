I27 southbound down to one lane after single-vehicle rollover - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I27 southbound down to one lane after single-vehicle rollover

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Interstate 27 southbound was down to one lane Friday evening as police investigated a single-vehicle rollover.

A black passenger car hit a guardrail and flipped over. One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly