City of Idalou testing Emergency Warning System, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

Provided by City of Idalou

The City of Idalou will test the Emergency Warning System Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

The testing will include the emergency warning sirens in the City. Testing will be conducted if weather conditions permit.

Alternate Test Date: Thursday March 2nd @ 10 a.m.

Note: If maintenance is necessary, there may be a need to perform repeated activation of the Emergency Warning System in order to troubleshoot and/or repair any system problems.

In the event that there is a failure in the emergency warning system, the Idalou police and fire departments will be driving around the city sounding their sirens on high-low.

If you have any questions, please contact city hall at 892-2531.