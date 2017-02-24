TTU regents vote to delay Veterinary College in Amarillo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TTU regents vote to delay Veterinary College in Amarillo

(Source: Texas Tech University) (Source: Texas Tech University)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Texas Tech representative has confirmed that the Texas Tech Board of Regents voted to put the Veterinary College project on hold Friday.

The project was announced in December of 2015 that Texas Tech planned to build a College of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.

They even received a $15 million grant last year from the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

The goal was to open the college in the fall of 2019, but now we're not sure if the school will open at all.

Senator Charles Perry's Senate Agriculture Committee is meeting Monday to discuss whether the need for rural veterinarians will be met.

The House Appropriations Committee will talk about Texas Tech's request for funding for the the next years.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

