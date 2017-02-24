Hope2Haiti feeds grateful church family, rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew

Children at Sunday school in Haiti received a meal with the food sent to them from Lubbock (source: KCBD video)

More than 2,000 miles away, Lubbock charities are reaching out to help the people of Haiti as they work to rebuild from Hurricane Matthew.

In early October of last year, that Category 4 hurricane left a path of destruction in the already poverty-stricken country.

Breedlove Foods and Operation HOPE here in Lubbock partnered together to send food through their Hope 2 Haiti campaign.

KCBD's Presley Fowler was a part of the recent trip to that country, and got to see firsthand how the food donations are helping during church on Sundays.

Pastor Gerard Cesar says for Haitians, church is the place where they come together as one family.

"When we meet together we have joy, praising God, they hear the word. We're praying for each one...and we always have a good time," Pastor Cesar said.

It's the place where they celebrate their best days, and comfort one another on their worst.

Like the Sunday following Hurricane Matthew, when their country was left devastated.

"The first week after the hurricane, after this big tragedy, people was very sad. Understand. But after that they recuperate...some pass away, some lose their rooms, some lose their children also. But after that, we pray for them," Pastor Cesar said.

Their prayers are strong. Their faith is deep.

And with great thanks, Pastor Cesar learned his good friend, Dr. John Thomas, the founder of Operation HOPE in Lubbock, had some news of relief.

450,000 servings of food were coming his way through the partnership between Breedlove and Operation HOPE.

That food is now being spread amongst the seven schools and churches Pastor Cesar oversees, feeding 1,500 children a day.

"Every Sunday, we're feeding our children. But today they are going to receive a specific blessing coming from Texas."

While KCBD was there, the children in Sunday school received a sandwich made with the food sent to them from Lubbock.

The VitaNut product is a peanut butter-like spread filled with energy, designed to provide nutrients for moderately malnourished children.

More packets of VitaNut were handed out following the service, so the churchgoers would have something to sustain them through the evening.

And though it might be their only meal, they receive it with a grateful heart, thanks to West Texas.

"I think that you can see that by the face. Not only the food, but the heart of giving the food specifically. The joy you have to bring the food or to send the food and for them to receive it... they receive a blessing. Not only a blessing from god, but a blessing from all the family, from all the brothers and sisters exactly from Texas," Pastor Cesar said.

