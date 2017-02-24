Pedestrian hit by car in 5200 block of Indiana - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Pedestrian hit by car in 5200 block of Indiana

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the 5200 block of Indiana Avenue Friday night.

Police tell us his car broke down. He got out of the vehicle and was inspecting it when he got hit by another car.

He suffered moderate injuries and was taken to UMC.

Police say he was breathing and talking when officers got to the scene.

