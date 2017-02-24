Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/24

We've got your Friday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

TAPPS State Semifinals

Trinity Christian 66

San Jacinto 44

Regional Semifinals

Levelland 57

Stephenville 47

Midland Greenwood 44

Godley 65

Panhandle 64

Irion County 41

Sundown 39

Claude 52

Nazareth 64

Paducah 33

Spur 40

White Deer 59

Klondike 33

Garden City 45

O'Donnell 61

May 43

BOYS

TAPPS 4a State Championship

Trinity Christian 91

Northland Christian 47

Area Round

Frenship 58

North Crowley 70

Coronado 66

El Paso Burges 80

Estacado 100

Clint 48

Seminole 73

Fort Stockton 48

Lamesa 83

Andrews 55

Shallowater 45

Crane 50

Littlefield 69

Ballinger 57

New Deal 76

Stratford 72 F/OT

Lockney 72

Wheeler 66

Smyer 52

Albany 55

Seagraves 55

Haskell 46

Farwell 36

Clarendon 46

Abernathy 59

Panhandle 61 F/OT

Sundown 49

Stamford 51

Nazareth 50

White Deer 26

Meadow 65

Crowell 62

New Home 67

Valley 52

Springlake-Earth 78

Follett 76

Ropes 36

Jayton 63

Amherst 66

Paducah 53

Borden County 75

Grandfalls 40

Dawson 54

Buena Vista 63

Sands 53

Sierra Blanca 62

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.