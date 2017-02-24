Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/24 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/24

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

We've got your Friday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

TAPPS State Semifinals

Trinity Christian 66
San Jacinto 44

Regional Semifinals

Levelland 57
Stephenville 47

Midland Greenwood 44
Godley 65

Panhandle 64
Irion County 41

Sundown 39
Claude 52

Nazareth 64
Paducah 33

Spur 40
White Deer 59

Klondike 33
Garden City 45

O'Donnell 61
May 43

BOYS

TAPPS 4a State Championship

Trinity Christian 91
Northland Christian 47

Area Round

Frenship 58
North Crowley 70

Coronado 66
El Paso Burges 80

Estacado 100
Clint 48

Seminole 73
Fort Stockton 48

Lamesa 83
Andrews 55

Shallowater 45
Crane 50

Littlefield 69
Ballinger 57

New Deal 76
Stratford 72 F/OT

Lockney 72
Wheeler 66

Smyer 52
Albany 55

Seagraves 55
Haskell 46

Farwell 36
Clarendon 46

Abernathy 59
Panhandle 61 F/OT

Sundown 49
Stamford 51

Nazareth 50
White Deer 26

Meadow 65
Crowell 62

New Home 67
Valley 52

Springlake-Earth 78
Follett 76

Ropes 36
Jayton 63

Amherst 66
Paducah 53

Borden County 75
Grandfalls 40

Dawson 54
Buena Vista 63

Sands 53
Sierra Blanca 62

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly