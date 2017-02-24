Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/24

We've got your Friday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
TAPPS State Semifinals
Trinity Christian 66
San Jacinto 44
Regional Semifinals
Levelland 57
Stephenville 47
Midland Greenwood 44
Godley 65
Panhandle 64
Irion County 41
Sundown 39
Claude 52
Nazareth 64
Paducah 33
Spur 40
White Deer 59
Klondike 33
Garden City 45
O'Donnell 61
May 43
BOYS
TAPPS 4a State Championship
Trinity Christian 91
Northland Christian 47
Area Round
Frenship 58
North Crowley 70
Coronado 66
El Paso Burges 80
Estacado 100
Clint 48
Seminole 73
Fort Stockton 48
Lamesa 83
Andrews 55
Shallowater 45
Crane 50
Littlefield 69
Ballinger 57
New Deal 76
Stratford 72 F/OT
Lockney 72
Wheeler 66
Smyer 52
Albany 55
Seagraves 55
Haskell 46
Farwell 36
Clarendon 46
Abernathy 59
Panhandle 61 F/OT
Sundown 49
Stamford 51
Nazareth 50
White Deer 26
Meadow 65
Crowell 62
New Home 67
Valley 52
Springlake-Earth 78
Follett 76
Ropes 36
Jayton 63
Amherst 66
Paducah 53
Borden County 75
Grandfalls 40
Dawson 54
Buena Vista 63
Sands 53
Sierra Blanca 62
