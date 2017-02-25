Cooler weather this weekend - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A cold front moved through the area last night, leaving our northwestern counties in the teens this morning and temperatures in the twenties elsewhere. We will see sunshine and highs in the fifties for your Saturday. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, but we will see more cloud cover and breezy conditions in the afternoon hours.

