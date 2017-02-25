Cooler weather this weekend

While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.
