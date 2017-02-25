LPD: One person dead following crash on Indiana

One woman is dead, while another remains behind bars facing charges of intoxication manslaughter following an early morning wreck.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash at 34th Street and Indiana.

Officers say the emergency call out came in at 2:37 a.m. and upon arriving they found 30-year-old Maggie Davidson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Davidson was driving west on 34th street when her vehicle was hit by an SUV driven by 32-year-old Shani Nichols.

Investigators say Nichols was headed north on Indiana when she failed to stop at a red light, colliding with Davidson.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.