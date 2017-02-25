Former TTU Quarterback facing multiple charges following Arkansas arrest

Former Texas Tech quarterback and current Oklahoma University quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is out of jail following an arrest in Arkansas early Saturday morning.

Mayfield is facing charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

According to authorities an assault and battery call was reported at 2:29 a.m.

The police report states the person who flagged down an officer was yelling at Mayfield, who told the officer he was trying to break up a fight. The officer asked Mayfield to stay where he was so he could take his statement. According to the report, he then began yelling profanities at the officer before running away.

The officer then chased and tackled Mayfield to the ground.

The 21-year-old faces an April 7th court date for the public intoxication charge.

