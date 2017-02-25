Higher wind speeds, fire dangers expected Monday through Wednesday

We may get a break in the winds again Sunday, but don't expect this trend to last very long.

Wind speeds pick up again Monday afternoon in response to an approaching low pressure system across the West Coast.

West winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph Sunday afternoon with gusts over 30 mph possible. This will put us in the "breezy" category during the afternoon hours Sunday.

By Monday, a low pressure system to our west will bring stronger west-southwest winds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible.

This will promote patchy blowing dust and moderate to high fire dangers Monday afternoon, especially for areas south and west of Lubbock.

Tuesday will likely be the windiest day of the week. Tuesday looks partly sunny, very windy and warm with highs in the middle to upper 70's.

Models show southwest winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible Tuesday afternoon.

Blowing dust and high fire dangers are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will blast through the area late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

This will shift winds to the north. Despite cooler temperatures, we can expect elevated fire dangers again Wednesday.

North winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph during the day.

Winds settle down a bit Thursday and Friday, but remain breezy.

