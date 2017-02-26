Abducted 13-year-old rescued from registered sex offender in Yoakum Co.

An abducted 13-year-old from the Kyle, Texas area was rescued after deputies with the Yoakum County Sheriff's Office chased the suspect vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Yoakum County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified that 26-year-old Dane Kelsey Minter, a registered sex offender, had abducted a 13-year-old female and would be traveling from Roswell, New Mexico through Yoakum County.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and Minter tried to drive away from deputies and Texas DPS Troopers. Officials say Minter got out of his vehicle and tried to run off. He was found and taken into custody.

Deputies secured the abducted teen and took her to get medical treatment. She has been reunited with her family.

Minter is being held at the Yoakum County Jail on a warrant for probation violation for sexual assault of a child in Travis County.

The investigation is ongoing.

