Abducted 13-year-old rescued from registered sex offender in Yoakum Co.

Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.