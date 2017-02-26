Man not injured after crash in Hockley County - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man not injured after crash in Hockley County

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Levelland Police Department) (Source: Levelland Police Department)
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

A Levelland man was not injured after a crash in Hockley County.

According to Levelland Police, Efrin Miranda hit a parked vehicle in the 500 block of County Road.

The impact caused the pickup he was driving to flip on its side.

The cause of the crash was not released.

