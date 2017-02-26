Warming trend and winds on the way - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Warming trend and winds on the way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Today will be a mild day across the South Plains with partly cloudy skies and breezy southwesterly winds. We will top out in the mid to upper 60's today with some of our Southern counties reaching the 70 degree mark. 
Monday and Tuesday winds and temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the 70's and the return of fire weather conditions. Our next cold front arrives by Wednesday knocking us down into the 50's for highs.

